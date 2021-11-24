International flights expected to return to normal soon, says Indian aviation ministry

India's civil aviation ministry official said today that international flight operations is expected to return to "normal" soon.

"We are making all efforts to handover all operations of Air India by the end of December," aviation ministry official Rajiv Bansal said.

India had suspended international passenger flights in March last year amid the coronavirus pademic.

The government had earlier extended international flight suspension till November 30.

India has agreement over "air bubbles" with several countries which allows special flights. International cargo operations was allowed to continue by the DGCA.

The government had allowed domestic flights to carry passengers at full capacity last month.

(With inputs from Agencies)