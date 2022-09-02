INS Vikrant LIVE: Modi commissions indigenously built aircraft carrier, unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

highlights

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) in India’s southern Kochi city.

It is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a state unit under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

Touted as “the city on the move”, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.