INS Vikrant LIVE: Modi commissions indigenously built aircraft carrier, unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

PM Modi at Kochi to commission INS Vikrant
India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) in India’s southern Kochi city.
It is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a state unit under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.
Touted as “the city on the move”, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.
Sep 02, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on #INSVikrant
Sep 02, 2022, 10:39 AM (IST)
In the past, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have been ignored for a long time. But today this area is a big defense priority of the country for us. That is why we are working in every direction from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capacity: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:39 AM (IST)
When Vikrant lands to protect our maritime area, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be deployed on it. Immense women power with the unfathomable power of the sea, it is becoming the lofty identity of new India: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:38 AM (IST)
Till now, slavery was the hallmark on the Indian Navy flag. But now from today, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new flag of the Navy will fly in the sea and sky: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:23 AM (IST)
#Historical...
Hon'ble PM @narendramodi unveils the new #naval ensign making 02 Sep 2022 as a momentous day in the history of #IndianNavy
Sep 02, 2022, 10:22 AM (IST)
Prime Minister @narendramodi receives the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.
Sep 02, 2022, 10:20 AM (IST)
Vikrant is large and grand, Vikrant is distinct, Vikrant is special. Vikrant is not just a warship, it is the evidence of the hardwork, talent, impact and commitment of India of the 21st century: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kochi, Kerala
Sep 02, 2022, 10:19 AM (IST)
From the seashores of Kerala, every Indian is becoming a witness today to the sunrise of a new future. This ceremony on #INSVikrant is a call for the strengthening morale of India on a global horizon: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kochi, Kerala
Sep 02, 2022, 10:15 AM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the grand ceremony at the Cochin Shipyard for grand ceremony where he will commission the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.
Sep 02, 2022, 10:14 AM (IST)
