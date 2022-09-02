Live Now

INS Vikrant LIVE: Modi commissions indigenously built aircraft carrier, unveils new ensign of Indian Navy

WION Web Team New Delhi Updated: Sep 02, 2022, 10:51 AM(IST)

PM Modi at Kochi to commission INS Vikrant  Photograph: ANI

India’s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will be commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (Friday) in India’s southern Kochi city.

It is designed by the Indian Navy’s in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, a state unit under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. 

Touted as “the city on the move”, Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India.

Sep 02, 2022, 10:51 AM (IST)

PM Modi in Kochi
Sep 02, 2022, 10:39 AM (IST)

Modi on threats to Indo-Pacific
In the past, security concerns in the Indo-Pacific region and the Indian Ocean have been ignored for a long time. But today this area is a big defense priority of the country for us. That is why we are working in every direction from increasing the budget for the Navy to increasing its capacity: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:39 AM (IST)

PM Modi in Kochi
When Vikrant lands to protect our maritime area, many women soldiers of the Navy will also be deployed on it. Immense women power with the unfathomable power of the sea, it is becoming the lofty identity of new India: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:38 AM (IST)

PM Modi on new Indian Navy ensign
Till now, slavery was the hallmark on the Indian Navy flag. But now from today, inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji, the new flag of the Navy will fly in the sea and sky: PM
Sep 02, 2022, 10:23 AM (IST)

New Indian Navy ensign unveiled
Sep 02, 2022, 10:22 AM (IST)

Modi receives Guard of Honour
Sep 02, 2022, 10:20 AM (IST)

PM Modi in Kochi
Sep 02, 2022, 10:19 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kochi, Kerala
Sep 02, 2022, 10:15 AM (IST)

PM Modi arrives at Cochin Shipyard to commission INS Vikrant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the grand ceremony at the Cochin Shipyard for grand ceremony where he will commission the INS Vikrant aircraft carrier.

Sep 02, 2022, 10:14 AM (IST)

