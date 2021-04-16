India's record COVID-19 surge continues: Over 2 lakh cases reported for the second day in a row

The total number of vaccinations across the country surpassed the 11.70 crore mark on Thursday.

A day after the single day case tally crossed the 2 lakh mark for the first time, the numbers have risen even higher. On Friday, India reported 2,17,353 new cases, 1,18,302 discharges and 1,185 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the Union health ministry, more than 26.02 lakh vaccine doses being administered. As many as 67,400 COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) were operational, marking a rise of an average of 22,400 operational vaccination centres (45,000 CVCs on average are functional on any given day). Workplace vaccinations have also enabled such a high turnout of beneficiaries, the ministry said.

As per Union Health Ministry data, the active case tally has now reached 15,69,743 even as the cumulative death toll rises to 1,74,308. At the same time, as of Friday morning, a total of 11,72,23,509 vaccine doses have been given.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR, 26,34,76,625 tested for COVID-19 up to 15th April, including 14,73,210 samples that were tested yesterday.

(With inputs from agencies)