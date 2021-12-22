India’s Omicron tally reaches 213, logs over 6,300 new coronavirus infections

India logged 6,317 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, and 213 cases due to the Omicron variant, India’s health ministry said on Wednesday.

The Omicron cases have been detected across 15 states and union terrorises out of which 90 people have recovered or migrated.

Delhi topped the list of Omicron cases with 57 infections, followed by Maharashtra at 54, Telangana (24), Karnataka (19), Rajasthan (18), Kerala (15) and Gujarat (14).

Meanwhile, the death toll has climbed to 4,78,325 with 318 fresh fatalities, the data by the government stated.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 55 days now.

Also read | Israel announces fourth booster dose for over 60s and medics as Omicron rages

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.40 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decline of 907 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.51 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for last 79 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 38 days, according to the ministry.

Also read | ‘Omicron 3 times more transmissible than Delta’: Centre askes states to take prompt action

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,42,01,966, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 138.96 crore.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies)