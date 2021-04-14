India's daily coronavirus infections hit record of 184,372

New Delhi, India Published: Apr 14, 2021, 09.43 AM(IST)

People wearing protective masks stand outside a railway station amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Mumbai, India, April 13, 202 Photograph:( Reuters )

India`s new coronavirus infections reached a record of 184,372 in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Wednesday, as most of the south Asian nation battles a second surge in cases.

The nationwide tally of infections is 13.9 million, with the data showing deaths rose by 1,027, for a toll of 172,085.

