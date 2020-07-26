India's COVID-19 tally climbs to 1,385,522; 48,661 in last 24 hours

India's coronavirus tally climbed to 1,385,522 on Sunday, with 48,661 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day.

The recoveries have mounted to 8,85,576, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country rose to 32,063 with 705 fatalities being recorded in a day. There are 4,67,882 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country. Thus, around 63.92 per cent people have recovered so far.

This is the fourth consecutive day when COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,62,91,331 samples have been tested up to July 25 with 4,42,263 samples being tested on Saturday, the highest in a day.

Of the 705 deaths reported, 257 are from Maharashtra, 89 from Tamil Nadu, 72 from Karnataka, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 42 from West Bengal, 39 from Uttar Pradesh, 29 from Delhi, 22 from Gujarat, 14 from Bihar, 12 from Jharkhand, 11 from Rajasthan and 10 from Odisha.

Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have reported nine fatalities each followed by Madhya Pradesh with eight deaths, Haryana seven, Kerela five, Goa four, Chhattisgarh, Puducherry, Uttarakhand and Nagaland three each, while Assam and Ladakh have registered a fatality each.

