Indian Vice-Presidential Elections 2022 LIVE: BJP's Dhankhar pitted against oppn's Alva

Members of the Indian Parliament will on Saturday vote to elect the next Vice-President of India. While the ruling BJP and its allies (NDA) have picked West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate, the Opposition parties, led by Congress, have nominated Margaret Alva.

The voting process will take place at the Parliament House from 10 am to 5 pm today and the results will likely be declared later in the evening.

The term of incumbent M Venkaiah Naidu ends on August 10.