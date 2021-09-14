Indian Police busts Pakistan-organised terror module; six terrorists arrested

The Delhi Police Special Cell announced on Tuesday that it had cracked a Pakistan-based terror organisation and detained six people, including two who had been trained in Pakistan.

A Delhi Police Special Cell official revealed details of the multi-state operation, saying that they had received information from federal authorities that a plot was being planned to carry out terror attacks in major cities throughout the country.

The Special Cell formed a team under the leadership of DCP Pramod Khushwaha and ACPs Hridya Bhushan and Lalit Joshi after getting this information.



The terrorists were allegedly planning several blasts across the country during the upcoming festivals, police said.

The accused, identified as Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) alias 'Sameer', Osama (22), Moolchand (47), Zeeshan Qamar (28), Mohd Abu Bakar (23) and Mohd Amir Javed (31), were arrested following raids in Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"After analyzing human and technical inputs, we realized that it was a very big network that was spread in different states. On Tuesday morning we concluded this operation by conducting multiple raids in different states," Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Neeraj Thakur, said at a press briefing.

Sameer, a Maharashtra resident, was apprehended in Kota while on his way to Delhi in a train, while two others were apprehended in the national capital.



The underworld operative Sameer, a close contact of Anees Ibrahim, who is brother of Dawood Ibrahim, was tasked by a Pak-based person connected with underworld operatives hiding in Pakistan, to ensure smooth delivery of improvised explosive devices (IED), sophisticated weapons and grenades to different entities in India.

Anees Ibrahim, who is presently based in Pakistan, is stated to be the underworld connect of this module, police said.

The Special Cell, in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (UP-ATS), conducted operations across the state and arrested three more suspects based on further human and technical information.

Two of the six arrested were transferred to Pakistan via Muscat, where they were trained to use explosives and weaponry, including the AK-47, according to Thakur.

"The training continued for 15 days after which they returned to Muscat. They revealed that during their training in Pakistan, there were also 14-15 Bengali speaking persons in their group," the special cell official said.

Thakur said that it seems like the terror operation was closely coordinated from across the border. He said the module was divided into two teams.

(With inputs from agencies)