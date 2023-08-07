Indian Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership
Story highlights
Indian Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: India's ruling alliance and the Opposition parties are expected to spar on Monday (August 7) as another day of the Monsoon Session starts. The government is trying to pass Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of the Parliament. The Opposition is strongly against the passage of the bill. On Monday Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to present National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 before the Rajya Sabha. In addition, the last leg of the Monsoon Session is expected to be dominated by issues such as Manipur violence, No-trust motion against the government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's re-entry in Lok Sabha. Catch all the latest updates as WION brings them to you.
Rahul Gandhi membership restored: Lok Sabha Secretariat has restored Wayanad MP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership
The Congress Party is in combative mode and is preparing to approach the Supreme Court of India if former party president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership isn't restored by evening, reported ANI citing sources.
The Congress leaders are being vocal about restoring Gandhi's membership just as the day started.
"We've given all the documents including order copy. We will meet Lok Sabha Speaker today and if needed we will protest as well. It is our right..." said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he spoke with ANI.
"Once the Supreme Court has stayed the conviction then there is no problem for the Lok Sabha secretariat to issue a notification (to restore his membership). I think, today Speaker will intervene and it is going to happen", said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has reiterated that the Opposition parties are against National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023
"This bill is an attack on the federal structure of India. During the elections, they (BJP) had said that they will give statehood to Delhi but lost the election to Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal's govt is doing good work in various fields including education, health. They are jealous... We will oppose it in the Rajya Sabha," he said as quoted by ANI.
Just as the parliamentarians prepared for a new day of the Monsoon Session, Congress MP Manish Tewari gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha and demanded discussion on the border situation with China.
Manickam Tagore, another Congress MP gave Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss "misuse of probe agencies by the Govt and to direct the Govt to stop such attitude immediately."
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar has demanded discussion on situation in Manipur. He has given suspension of business notice.
The government and the Opposition are at odds with each other over Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha. It remains to be seen at the moment, what line would the Opposition take once National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 is presented in Rajya Sabha.