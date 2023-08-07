Indian Parliament Monsoon Session Live updates: Lok Sabha restores Rahul Gandhi's membership

The Congress Party is in combative mode and is preparing to approach the Supreme Court of India if former party president Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership isn't restored by evening, reported ANI citing sources.

The Congress leaders are being vocal about restoring Gandhi's membership just as the day started.

"We've given all the documents including order copy. We will meet Lok Sabha Speaker today and if needed we will protest as well. It is our right..." said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as he spoke with ANI.

"Once the Supreme Court has stayed the conviction then there is no problem for the Lok Sabha secretariat to issue a notification (to restore his membership). I think, today Speaker will intervene and it is going to happen", said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.