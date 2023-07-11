Indian monsoon LIVE updates: Amarnath Yatra resumes, issue of drinking water in Himachal Pradesh
The northern part of India has been battered by incessant rains and flood-like situations, and officials have said that monsoon rains continue to lash several regions.
The Amarnath Yatra resumed from the Jammu base camp on Tuesday afternoon after remaining suspended for three days in view of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repairs in the Ramban section.
A fresh batch of pilgrims was allowed to move towards Kashmir for their onward journey to the Amarnath cave shrine as the highway, which had been damaged at several places due to incessant rainfall, was opened, they said.
Shimla faces drinking water scarcity amid severe incessant rainfall. Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Ltd (SJPNL) supplies water to people through tankers.
#WATCH | "There has been a lot of loss to the state because of the disaster. Be it the water schemes, roads or the dams...In Shimla, we have hired private tankers and Nagar Nigam's tankers are also providing water. With the use of tankers we are trying to reach as many places as… pic.twitter.com/uaH2RZ1Bwp— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2023
CM Dhami said, "Poor drainage system caused waterlogging in several parts of Dehradun. I have instructed the concerned authorities to investigate and the repair work will start soon. The state has been put on high alert due to heavy rain. The government is taking all necessary steps."
#WATCH | Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inspects rain-affected areas in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/ACPUU7GAUY— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 11, 2023
News agencies reported that around two dozen villages face the threat of flood in Bihar's Supaul district because of the rising water levels in the Kosi river.
Continuous soil erosion has forced around 48 families to leave their village called Narhaiya.
Majority of the village and the agricultural field are submerged in water leaving just one survival place - Kosi embankment and the adjoining road.
The Met Department has predicted heavy rain in north Bihar and the Seemanchal region for the next three days.
The department said that a cyclone is forming in North East Rajasthan and its turf lines are crossing Lucknow and Patna.
An alert for heavy rain was issued for the districts of West Champaran, East Champaran, Sitamarhi, Supaul, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Purnea, Araria and Kishanganj.
Patna and south Bihar might also receive downpours, but not as intense as in north Bihar.
Water levels in rivers like Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Kosi, Kamla Balan, Parman, Ganga are also expected to increase.
Four pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh died and seven more were injured when a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall buried three vehicles near the Gangnani bridge on the Gangotri National Highway here, officials said on Tuesday.
The incident took place on Monday night when the vehicles came under debris due to the landslide from the hill near the bridge.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the incident and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rains.
Three of the four bodies have been recovered and efforts are underway to pull out the fourth from the rubble, Bhatwadi Sub-Collector Chatar Singh Chauhan said.
Two of the seven people injured are in a serious condition, he said.
Chauhan said teams of police and the State Disaster Response Force reached the spot for relief and rescue operations as soon as the information came in. Local people and personnel of the Border Roads Organisation also joined the relief work.
Officials have said that monsoon rains continue to lash parts of northern India, including national capital New Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh.