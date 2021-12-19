Indian man beaten to death after 'sacrilege' attempt at Golden Temple

A man has been beaten to death after an alleged sacrilege attempt at one of Sikhism’s holiest shrines in India. The incident took place at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Saturday evening. It was captured on camera as the evening prayers were being broadcast on television.

The video shows a man jumping over the railing of the sanctum sanctorum inside the Golden Temple during the daily evening prayer.

As per witnesses, he then tried to grab the sword kept in front of the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the holy book of the Sikhs. He was stopped and killed by those who were present.

I strongly condemn this attempt of sacrilege inside of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar today evening.

Parminder Singh Bhandal, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of Amritsar, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "This evening during prayers, a man jumped the fence and entered the enclosed area. The congregation was offering prayers and bowing down. The man, about 20 to 25 years of age who had a yellow cloth tied on his head jumped the fence... the people inside held him and escorted him out to the corridor where there was a violent altercation and he died."

The incident has sparked tensions over an extremely sensitive issue just before elections in Punjab.

CM @CharanjitChanni strongly condemned the most unfortunate and heinous act to attempt sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib in the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Harimandir Sahib during the path of Sri Rehras Sahib.

Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi condemned the incident as he directed the state police authorities to thoroughly investigate the entire matter

