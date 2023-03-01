Indian Army turns Kashmir valley into winter sports hub, organises tournaments for locals in Drass, Gurez

With heaps of snow and temperatures in minus degree, areas like Gurez in North Kashmir's Bandipora district and Drass in Kargil district are cut off from the mainland for over five months. But this time, the Indian Army has made sure to keep the areas lively by organising various winter sports activities for the locals.

The snow-bound area of Gurez is located near the Line of Control (LOC) and remains cut off from Srinagar for months due to snowfall.

This winter many sports events have been organised by the Indian Army, including snow cricket tournaments for both men and women. Snow cricket, especially, has attracted a lot of attention from people across India.

The Gurez Winter Sports Fest 2023 kicked off with the opening of the Gurez Snow Cricket Premier League. Around 16 teams participated in the tournament this year.

''We have organised many tournaments this year. If the Indian Army keeps supporting us like this, we would be extremely thankful. We are thrilled that a platform has been provided for young cricketers from the region to showcase their talent. The tournament is also an excellent opportunity for the people of Gurez to come together and celebrate their love for cricket,'' said Bashir Ahmad, a local.

The Indian Army also organised a regional ice hockey tournament and archery competition at Bimbat, Drass in Kargil.

Drass is one of the coldest places in the world and remains cut off for months due to bad weather. Around 12 teams of male athletes and three teams of female athletes participated in the ice hockey tournament. While in archery, around 100 archers from the villages of Drass took part.

''There is involvement of around 300 youngsters in the festival. It's great for the locals of the area as there is not much to do during the harsh winter season. All team members played a great role in making these sports activities a success. We want youngsters to stay away from drugs and vices, and involve themselves in sports. I request the administration to organise more such activities, especially of snow sports,'' said an organiser.

ALSO READ | Assam aims to set Guinness World Record for largest Bihu dance with 11,500 performers

A one-day ski camp was also organised in the Drass area of Kargil where not only locals, but international skiers participated as well. The skiers were enthralled by the slopes and snow quality in the region, which prompted the government to also promote winter sports in these areas.

''The hills here are very nice and the snow cover is very special. The increasing amount of snow in Drass is very good. The powdered snow is considered very good. It's a great place for winter sports like skiing. The area needs better infrastructure, and I am sure it can be converted into a great ski resort,'' said a foreign skier.

The Indian Army has taken many initiatives this winter for the people living in areas like Drass and Gurez, many winter sports activities have been organised to boost sports as well as create an atmosphere of happiness among the people who remain cut off from the mainland for months.

