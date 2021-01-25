Indian army chopper crash lands in Jammu region, two pilots injured

An Indian army chopper has crash-landed near a brigade headquarters in Lakhanpur area of Kathua district at about 7:15 pm on Monday, the Indian army has confirmed.

Reports quoting eyewitness suggest that an advanced light helicopter - Dhruv - crashed after getting caught in wires, however, there was no immediate confirmation by the army about the cause of the crash.

Sources say that two pilots have sustained injures and are being treated at a nearby army hospital. PRO Defence has also reported one of the two pilots has succumbed to injuries.

(This is breaking news. Further details are awaited)