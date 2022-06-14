India to overhaul soldier recruitment with new 'Agnipath' programme

The Indian government revealed the Agnipath scheme today, a radical recruitment plan for the armed forces aimed at reducing wage and pension costs while also freeing up funding for critical weapon procurement. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called the action "historic" when announcing it.The chiefs of the three services announced the plan.

Under the new Agnipath programme, which will take effect immediately, personnel from all three services will be recruited in a significantly different way. Agniveers will be the name given to soldiers enlisted under the scheme.

Recruitment will begin within 90 days, under the scheme.

"This is a major defence policy reform introduced by the government to usher in a new era in the human resource policy of the three services. The policy, which comes into immediate effect, will hereafter govern the enrolment for the three services, "the government said in a statement.

On Tuesday morning, the Cabinet Committee on Security approved the idea. It will make the permanent force levels for the country's nearly 13-lakh strong armed forces substantially thinner in the future.

After completing a tour of duty, most Indian troops will be able to exit the service in just four years. Only 25% of the 45,000 to 50,000 recruits each year will be allowed to continue under permanent commission for another 15 years. The decision will significantly reduce defence pension costs, which have long been a source of concern for governments.

What is the Agnipath programme?

Around 45,000 people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 will be recruited into the military and will serve for four years under the new programme.

A six-month training period will be included in this four-year contract. They will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 30,000-40,000 plus allowances throughout this time. They will be eligible for medical and insurance benefits as well.

Only 25% of these troops will be retained after four years, and they will enter the regular cadre, where they will serve for a total of 15 years in non-officer positions.

The remaining employees will receive a package of between Rs 1.1 million and Rs 1.2 million when they leave the service, but they will not be eligible for pension benefits.

If successful, the idea will dramatically reduce the annual revenue and pension bill, which account for half of the Rs 5.2 trillion annual defence budget.







