India to brief foreign envoys on its COVID response

India will brief foreign envoys and diplomats based in the Indian capital city New Delhi next week in a mega exercise on its COVID action plan. The briefing will take place on November 06 and will be done by India's foreign secretary Harsh Shringla.

This is not the first time India is briefing foreign diplomats on its COVID action plan and response. In the past also such briefing have been conducted.

Amidst the COVID crisis, India has reached out to more than 150 countries with medicines such as HCQ, Paracetamol. During his United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured the global community that "India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis" and will also "help all the countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines."

The focus will also be on the vaccine, with Health minister Harsh Vardhan claimed expressing hope that by early 2021 India will likely get a vaccine. As of now, three vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, out of which two are in phase two and one is in phase three.

India's Scientists and Research Teams are collaborating and strengthening the research capacities in neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar and Bhutan have requested for clinical trials in their countries.

In fact, on vaccine development, Indian officials with counterparts from Myanmar and Bangladesh have had meetings. This has also been the top focus during the foreign secretary's visit to both these countries. During a Myanmar visit earlier this month along with Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, India gifted 3000 vials of Anti Covid Remdesivir to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi as a "symbol" of India‘s commitment to helping Myanmar mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

For the neighbourhood, India has organised two training modules in which about 90 health experts and scientists have participated.