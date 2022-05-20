India: Several trapped as tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway collapses

During an audit on Thursday night, a section of an under-construction tunnel at Khoni Nallah on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district of Indian northern Union Territory of J&K collapsed, wounding four people and trapping numerous more, according to officials. Inside the tunnel, the collapsed section is around 30 to 40 metres long.

After a tiny section of the tunnel's front wall collapsed, police and the Army quickly initiated a joint rescue operation.

Officials say three workers have been rescued and eight remain trapped beneath the rubble.

The rescue operation was overseen by Ramban Deputy Commissioner Massaratul Islam and Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma.

Several machines and vehicles parked on the tunnel's front side were damaged, according to officials.

Jammu & Kashmir | A part of an under-construction tunnel collapsed at Khooni Nala, Jammu–Srinagar National Highway in the Makerkote area of Ramban. 6 to 7 feared trapped; one person rescued. Rescue operation is underway: Ramban Deputy Commissioner pic.twitter.com/tUFYerrzbb — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022 ×

Those stuck inside the tunnel are employees of the business that is auditing the tunnel.

"An under-construction road tunnel at Makgerkot near Ramsu in Ramban district en route to Kashmir collapsed. A portion of tunnel just 30 to 40 metres inside it collapsed around 11pm on Thursday," said a police officer.

