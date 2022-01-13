India reports over 2,47,400 COVID-19 cases, 380 deaths in 24 hours

India reported a record 2,47,417 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There were 380 casualties due to the virus taking the total death toll to 4,85,035, the health ministry said.

The number of coronavirus cases rose by 27 per cent from the previous day with the daily positivity cases rising over 13 per cent.

India's health ministry informed the number of Omicron cases had gone up to 5,488. There have been 84,825 recoveries on Wednesday, the health ministry informed. There are 11,17,531 active cases in the country.

India's western state of Maharashtra which has been hit the hardest in the past two years since the pandemic began informed 265 police officials had lost their lives due to COVID-19 with 126 casualties in Mumbai. The number of active cases among police personnel in the state currently stands at 2,145.

Pune city in Maharashtra reports 8,342 new cases and three deaths on Wednesday. The state had reported 46,723 new COVID cases and 32 deaths in 24 hours with the highest number of Omicron cases detected in Pune city.

India's capital Delhi reported 27, 561 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which was the highest in the past eight months.

Amid the rise in coronavirus cases, the Karnataka state government announced restrictions on the movement of vehicles within various districts.

India's southern state of Kerala also witnessed a surge in cases reporting 12,742 new COVID cases and 23 deaths with the number of active cases rising to 54,430.

Another southern state Tamil Nadu reported 17,934 new COVID-19 cases with 19 deaths on Wednesday.

