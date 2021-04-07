India reports over 100,000 fresh coronavirus cases second time in a week

India reported 115,736 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, setting a new record for the country witnessing another wave of infections.

The total cases in the country have gone up to 12.80 million, health ministry data showed. In the last 24 hours, 630 deaths were recorded across the country, taking the total to 166,177.

On Tuesday, the national capital New Delhi initiated a curfew set to last till April 30 as cases continue to surge. The curfew prohibits movement of people between 10 pm and 5 am.

India had become the third country to record over 100,000 new cases in a day after the United States and Brazil on Monday. The number of fresh cases dipped slightly on Tuesday when over 96,000 new cases were recorded.

Vaccination is currently underway across the country. The drive kicked off on January 16 and priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase.

The second phase began on March 1 which allowed inoculation of people aged 60 and above, and also those who fall in the age group between 49-59 with co-morbidities.

Last year, a nationwide lockdown was imposed to prevent mass transmission. Now, cases are rising again after the country witnessed a fall over the winter months.