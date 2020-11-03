India reports 38,310 new new COVID-19 cases; total tally surges to 8.26 million

India reported 38,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to 8.26 million, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

It was the ninth straight day that infections numbered fewer than 50,000, as cases have dipped from a September peak.

A total of 76,03,121 people have recuperated from the infection so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 91.96 per cent, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.49 per cent.

There are 5,41,405 active cases in the country as of the date which comprises 6.55 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5.

It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,17,89,350 samples have been tested up so far with 10,46,247 samples being tested on Monday.