India records 61,537 new COVID-19 cases; death toll crosses 42,000

India recorded a single-day spike of 61,537 cases and 933 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 20,88,612 on Saturday morning.

The tally includes 6,19,088 active cases, 14,27,006 cured/discharged/migrated and 42,518 deaths, as reported by Ministry of Health.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also reported testing 5,98,778 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tested samples to 2,33,87,171 till August 07.

Maharashtra recorded 10,483 new COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now at 4,90,262, including 1,45,582 active cases, 3,27,281 recovered and 17,092 deaths.

India's national capital, New Delhi, reported 1,192 new cases, 1,108 recoveries and 23 deaths. Total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,42,723, including 1,28,232 recoveries, 10,409 active cases and 4,082 deaths. The state health department also reported that the state conducted 5,612 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 17,773 rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. A total of 11,43,703 tests have been conducted so far.

Andhra Pradesh reported 10,171 new cases, 89 deaths and 7,594 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Total cases rise to 2,06,960 including 1,20,464 recoveries and 1,842 deaths. Number of active cases stands at 84,654.

On Friday, S Jaishankar and Mike Pompeo also had a telephonic call to discuss coordinated ways to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the two countries.