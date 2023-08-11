India Parliament Monsoon session LIVE: Congress chief says Adhir Ranjan suspended from Lok Sabha on flimsy ground
The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is ending today (August 11) with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills will be discussed for consideration and passage.
This session of Parliament has seen a dramatic face-off between the opposition parties and the central government over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the no-confidence motion debate and said all efforts will be made to restore peace in Manipur.
Prime Minister Modi urged opposition parties to be involved in a collective effort to gain the trust of Manipur's residents and asked them not to exploit the situation in the state for political gains.
Both Houses of Parliament have resumed their sessions after they were adjourned till 12 pm.
The Upper House of Parliament has also been adjourned till 12 pm.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said on Friday (August 11) that Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from the Lok Sabha on a flimsy ground.
"...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..." Kharge told the Rajya Sabha.
#WATCH | LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raises the issue of the suspension of Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; says, "...He has been suspended on a flimsy ground. He just said 'Nirav Modi'. Nirav means calm, silent. You suspend him over that?..." pic.twitter.com/La3xjqHpcD— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023
The Lower house of Parliament is adjourned till 12 pm.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023.