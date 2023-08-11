India Parliament Monsoon session LIVE: Congress chief says Adhir Ranjan suspended from Lok Sabha on flimsy ground

The Monsoon session of the Indian Parliament is ending today (August 11) with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to move the Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Sitharaman will also introduce the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023. Both bills will be discussed for consideration and passage.

This session of Parliament has seen a dramatic face-off between the opposition parties and the central government over the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur. On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the no-confidence motion debate and said all efforts will be made to restore peace in Manipur.

Prime Minister Modi urged opposition parties to be involved in a collective effort to gain the trust of Manipur's residents and asked them not to exploit the situation in the state for political gains.