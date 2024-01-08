India-Maldives diplomatic row LIVE: Maldives high commissioner summoned by New Delhi
Ever since Indian Prime Minister Modi visited Lakshadweep - an archipelago consisting of 36 islands located in the Arabian Sea, there has been an online discourse about whether the picturesque region could be the next Maldives. However, the discourse did not go down well with certain Maldivian government officials and social media users who started foul-mouthing PM Modi as well as India. Consequently, New Delhi on Sunday (Jan 7) officially raised the matter with the Maldivian government which promptly suspended three of its ministers.
According to reports, Indian high commissioner to Maldives has been asked to reach Maldives foreign ministry at 12.30 PM IST.
Amid the diplomatic row, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu arrived in China on an official five-day visit. He is expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Amid the ongoing diplomatic row, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Jan 8) summoned Maldives High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb.
Shaheeb arrived at the ministry in Delhi's South Block early in the morning and could be seen leaving the building a few minutes later.