India: Karnataka man chops off teacher’s nose in a fit of rage after kids pluck flowers from his garden

In a disturbing incident, a middle-aged man chopped off the nose of an Anganwadi worker in a fit of rage after her children plucked flowers from his garden in the southwest Indian state of Karnataka, the police said on Wednesday (Dec 3) adding that the suspect was now seized.

As per news agency PTI reports, the incident took place at Basurte village in Belagavi district on Tuesday (Jan 2).

The accused Kalyani More picked up a fight with 50-year-old anganwadi worker Sugandha More and chopped off her nose.

A profusely bleeding Sugandha was immediately rushed to the hospital where her condition, as per news agency PTI reports, is said to be critical.

“After shouting at the teacher for her careless act of leaving the children in the garden, he angrily brandished the sickle, and cut her nose,” the Hindustan Times quoted Police Commissioner Siddaramappa as saying.

He said that the man was on the run after committing the heinous crime but was apprehended by police on Wednesday (Jan 3).

“Kakati police registered a case and arrested the accused based on the victim’s complaint,” Siddaramappa added.

An official from the hospital where More is admitted said that she had developed a respiratory issue as a few nerves in the nose were cut further adding that she was now out of danger.

Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar condemning the incident said that this was an insult to the entire women’s community.

She further assured support to the victim's family and said that all possible help would be provided by the department.

Hundreds of Anganwadi teachers and workers took to the streets on Wednesday (Jan 3) in order to protest against the incident.

They demanded stern action against the accused and also called for the government to ensure their safety.