India G20 tourism meet LIVE: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits PoK to register protest against Srinagar meet
Story highlights
With India holding the bastion for G20 this year, the country will host its three-day tourism working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The G20 delegates are due to arrive for the meeting shortly. Amid this, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday started his 3-day long visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per Pakistan's local media report the foreign minister will address the people of the region. It is important to note that China has already condemned India for hosting this international event in "disputed region" of Kashmir.
Security has been intensified in India's Srinagar in view of the landmark G20 tourism working group meet. National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are deployed around the G20 meet venue. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will also be deployed to prevent any terror event. This comes as G20 delegates are due to arrive for the meeting shortly.
As India holds the crucial international meeting of the G20 tourism working group, security in Srinagar has been heightened. The G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region.
#WATCH | J&K | Security tightened in Srinagar as the city is all set to host the 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group meeting. The meeting is being held here on May 22-24.— ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023
Visuals from Diamond Chowk and Gupkar Road. pic.twitter.com/eC7QUTLrJF