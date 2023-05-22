India G20 tourism meet LIVE: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits PoK to register protest against Srinagar meet

With India holding the bastion for G20 this year, the country will host its three-day tourism working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The G20 delegates are due to arrive for the meeting shortly. Amid this, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday started his 3-day long visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per Pakistan's local media report the foreign minister will address the people of the region. It is important to note that China has already condemned India for hosting this international event in "disputed region" of Kashmir.