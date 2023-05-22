ugc_banner
India G20 tourism meet LIVE: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visits PoK to register protest against Srinagar meet

Jammu and Kashmir, India Edited By: Heena Sharma Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

Security for G20 meet in J&K's Srinagar Photograph:(Twitter)

India is set to hold the G20 tourism working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from 22nd to 24th May. Srinagar is all decked up and security has been put in place ahead of the big event aims to boost economic growth in the region by also preserving its cultural heritage and promoting sustainable development.

With India holding the bastion for G20 this year, the country will host its three-day tourism working group meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. The G20 delegates are due to arrive for the meeting shortly. Amid this, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday started his 3-day long visit to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). As per Pakistan's local media report the foreign minister will address the people of the region. It is important to note that China has already condemned India for hosting this international event in "disputed region" of Kashmir. 

22 May 2023, 11:23 AM (IST)
NSG, MARCOS commandos deployed in Srinagar

Security has been intensified in India's Srinagar in view of the landmark G20 tourism working group meet. National Security Guard (NSG) and MARCOS commandos are deployed around the G20 meet venue. Moreover, Jammu and Kashmir Police's special operation group (SOG) will also be deployed to prevent any terror event. This comes as G20 delegates are due to arrive for the meeting shortly. 
 

22 May 2023, 11:00 AM (IST)
Security tightened in Srinagar ahead of key G20 tourism meet

As India holds the crucial international meeting of the G20 tourism working group, security in Srinagar has been heightened. The G20 event presents a unique opportunity to highlight the tourism potential and cultural richness of the region.

