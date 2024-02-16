India farmers' protest LIVE: Opposition trying to benefit from stir, says UP Deputy CM

A Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) is being observed in India on Friday (Feb 16). The strike was called by trade unions and the protesting farmers as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' agitation- a march by farmers from the state of Punjab to the national capital to press their demands that the government set a minimum price for all their produce to ensure they can sustain their livelihood.

Ahead of the strike, security was tightened in New Delhi and the surrounding regions. Visuals from the news agency ANI showed traffic snarls at the Ghazipur border as commuters faced delays and traffic jams due to security restrictions.

The Bandh comes a day after farmer leaders held a meeting with Indian ministers over their grievances. Addressing a press conference, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said that farmers' union leaders assured the ministers of their "commitment to dialogue."

Another farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal said that the protests will continue peacefully.

Follow WION to track all the LIVE updates on the Bharat Bandh and the ongoing farmers' protests.