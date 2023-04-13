India COVID-19 surge LIVE updates: 10,000 cases recorded in last 24 hours, hospitalisation remains low

Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued an advisory after some of the staff members of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.

"Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," the AIIMS management said in an advisory on Wednesday.

"Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing," it added.

