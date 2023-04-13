India COVID-19 surge LIVE updates: 10,000 cases recorded in last 24 hours, hospitalisation remains low
Story highlights
In the last 24 hours, India reported a record number of 10,158 fresh Covid cases, the highest numbers in about eight months. The country is witnessing a new spike and the positivity rate reached 4.42 per cent. As per Thursday's data, the number of active cases surged to 44,998. The current COVID infections are because of XBB.1.16 Omicron sub-variant, as per reports. Even as the cases continue to rise, the hospitalisation rate remains low.
The single-day Covid case count in Delhi crossed the 1,000 mark on Wednesday, a day before India's collective Covid cases crossed the mark of 10,000. The Indian national capital saw 1,149 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 23.8 per cent, and death, according to the health bulletin released by the state health department.
Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has issued an advisory after some of the staff members of the hospital tested positive for COVID-19.
"Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces," the AIIMS management said in an advisory on Wednesday.
"Cover your nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing. Maintain personal hygiene and physical distancing," it added.
As per media reports citing sources, Covid-19 is set to enter the endemic stage in India. They also stated that the cases will rise for the next 10-12 days. Following the rise, the infection rate will slow down.
Health Ministry is taking stock of the situation. Currently, as per the preparedness, about 10 lakh beds are available across the country. As per the government data, 77,923 ventilators, 685,567 oxygen cylinders and 261,534 oxygen concentrators are functional.