India-China to hold seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks on Monday

The seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China is scheduled to begin at 12:00 noon on Monday at Chushul in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian side will be represented by outgoing 14 Corps Chief Lt Gen Harinder Singh and his successor Lt Gen PGK Menon.

In the seventh round of Corps Commander-level talks, India will continue to demand complete disengagement and de-escalation by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the eastern Ladakh sector.

"India is expected to demand a discussion on all the friction points between the two sides from the sub-sector north to the central sector and complete disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese Army from there," government sources said.

The Chinese side has been demanding that such a mechanism should be discussed first for the new friction points along the northern and southern bank of the Pangong lake but India wants discussion on the entire area.

The Indian side is likely to be strict on its demand for completed escalation and disengagement from the area where they have been in a stand-off position for last over five months now.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after China unsuccessfully attempted to occupy Indian territory in the southern bank of Pangong lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

India occupied a number of strategic heights on the southern bank of Pangong lake and strengthened its presence in Finger 2 and Finger 3 areas in the region to thwart any Chinese actions. China has been occupying the areas between Finger 4 and Finger 8. The mountain spurs in the area is called Fingers.

China has strongly objected to India's move. However, India has maintained that the heights are on its side of the LAC.

India has also rushed in additional troops and weapons to the sensitive region following China's transgression attempts.

Following China's fresh attempts to change the status quo in the southern bank of Pangong lake, India has further bolstered its military presence in the region.

