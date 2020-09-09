India-China standoff: Chinese forces carrying spears raised by India at commander-level talks

India has raised with China the issue of Chinese troops carrying spears, machetes during the commander level talks on Wednesday.

Watch:

The September 7 "provocative" action by the Chinese forces saw them carrying "Guandao" - traditional Chinese sword which is basically a blade mounted on a wooden or metal pole.

Both sides held the first brigade commanders meet since the Monday's incident when the Chinese Army PLA troops attempted to close-in on one of the Indian forward positions and shots were fired by them for the first time in 40 years.

Also Read: Bombers, special forces deployed in 'plateau region amid border tensions', says Global Times

The Wednesday talks lasted for 4 hours from 11 am to 3 pm but were without any outcome. During the talks "aggressive behaviour" by the Chinese forces was also raised, a government source told WION.

Chinese Army had claimed in a midnight statement on Monday that Indian side had fired shots which was strongly rebutted by the Indian army in a statement on Tuesday.

The Indian army said, "PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air" and "despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner".

Meanwhile, the build-up is being seen by the Chinese troops in the Chushul sector at the LAC in Ladakh. The govt source said, "Chinese are trying to psychologically play things up".

Thursday will be an important day as India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation FMs meet in Moscow. The will be the first in-person meeting between the two foreign ministers in the four-month-long standoff.