India-China face-off: PM Modi makes surprise visit to Ladakh to meet Indian troops

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Ladakh to review the situation amid the ongoing face-off between Indian and Chinese forces.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief MM Naravane. Sources said 14 Corps Commander briefed them about the situation on the ground.

PM Modi met soldiers after addressing them in Nimmoo, Ladakh.

PM Modi's visit to Ladakh is his second outside national capital Delhi since the outbreak of coronavirus. Earlier, he visited the eastern Indian city of Kolkata post destruction due to Cyclone Amphan.

Earlier Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was supposed to visit Ladakh on Friday, but his visit got deferred.

Tensions between the Asian giants escalated following a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh on June 15, in which 20 Indian troops were martyred.

A number of commander-level talks between India and China have taken place to de-escalate the situation along the border. However, there has not been any reduction in troop deployment by the Chinese.