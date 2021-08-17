India brings back its ambassador, embassy staff from Kabul 

Indian government has decided to evacuate its embassy officials in Kabul, including the ambassador and bring them back home, a spokesperson for foreign ministry confirmed in New Delhi on Tuesday.

As per reports, an Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft has taken off from Kabul on Tuesday. It is carrying more than 120 Indian embassy officials.

As part of the emergency evacuation in view of the prevailing situation in the Afghan capital, the staff of Indian embassy in Kabul was brought inside the secure areas of the airport safely late on Monday, reports said citing people familiar with the development.

In a tweet, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “In view of the prevailing circumstances, it has been decided that our Ambassador in Kabul and his Indian staff will move to India immediately.”

The situation has worsened in Afghanistan after the country was taken over by the Taliban. Thousands of people in desperation to flee the country thronged Kabul's airport on Monday.

On Monday, an IAF heavy-lift transport aircraft brought back some personnel to India. The Tuesday's flight is the second one to bring the officials.

(With inputs from agencies)