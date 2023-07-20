India asks Twitter to remove 'naked woman paraded' Manipur video: Report

The Indian government on Thursday (July 20) asked Twitter and other social media platforms to take down the video that shows two women in India's northeastern state of Manipur being paraded naked, reported ANI. The news agency cited sources to say that the government has asked social media platforms that it is imperative for them to follow Indian laws as investigation is going on into the incident shown in the video. The reported order has been given after a video of the incident went viral on social media and triggered shock and outrage.

"The government has issued an order to Twitter and other social media platforms, instructing them not to share the viral video of the two Manipuri women being paraded nude. It is imperative for the social media platforms to adhere to Indian laws as the matter is currently under investigation," said ANI citing sources.

A senior police official told ANI that the incident in the video took place on May 4 in Thoubal district of Manipur. A case of abduction, gangrape and murder has been registered in the matter.

Superintendent of Police (SP), K Meghachandra Singh in a statement on July 19 said, "As regards the video of 2 (two) women paraded naked by unknown armed miscreants on 4 May 2023, a case of abduction, gangrape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants.”

“The investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," the statement read. The police statement was also tweeted by BJP Leader and IT Cell in-charge Amit Malviya.

Smriti Irani, India's Minister for Women and Child Welfare tweeted that she had spoken with Chief Minister of Manipur Biren Singh over the incident.

“The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman. Spoke to CM N Biren Singh ji who has informed me that the investigation is currently underway & assured that no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice,” Irani tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his tweet claimed that the Prime Minister’s silence on the issue has pushed the state into anarchy.

“PM’s silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward,” the Congress leader tweeted.

