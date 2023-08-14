Independence Day: This Indian state did not gain freedom on August 15, 1947

At the stroke of midnight on August 15, 1947, Indian territories achieved independence from colonial rule - all, except for one. While the whole country celebrates Independence Day on August 15, Goa, till today, does not mark Independence Day like other states.

Goa was a Portuguese colony since 1510, much before the British set foot in India in 1600. While India got independence from British rule in 1947, Goa was still under the rule of the Portuguese, who ruled the state for more than 450 years.

The Portuguese tortured the people of Goa for many years and several things took place, such as the demolition of temples, the persecution and forced conversion of Goan Hindus, the ban of Konkani and the banning of Hindu marriage customs. But revolts and uprisings of the 19th century grew powerful from 1940.

After a series of failed negotiations, the then-prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided that military intervention was necessary to unite Goa with the rest of India.

On December 18, 1961, an armed action by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, known as 'Operation Vijay' was launched on the Portuguese.

On the morning of December 19, 1961, the Indian national flag was hoisted in front of the Secretariat. This marked the end of the Portuguese occupation in Goa.

Goa's tourism department has displayed the names and contributions of the freedom fighters who played a major role in the liberation struggle.

The Portuguese used to house convicted Goan freedom fighters battling for this state's independence in the iconic 400-year-old Fort Aguada, which was converted into a prison by the Portuguese.

One of the largest and best-preserved signs of Portuguese influence in Goa, the Fort Aguada jail was built in 1612. Overlooking the Arabian Sea, this jail could never be captured by invaders, solely because its walls reach up to 5 metres in height.

The Goa tourism ministry has now converted this jail into a museum, making it one of the most visited attractions by tourists in Goa.

During Operation Vijay, India lost seven young gallant sailors and other personnel. In their memory, December 19 is marked as the Goa Liberation Day, which is celebrated with zeal and pride.