Independence Day 2020 live: India has the willpower to lead the world, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India has become the mantra of the 1.3 billion Indians who he said have taken the resolve to transform the country even while facing several setbacks, including the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

“I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said in his speech on the 74th Independence Day.