Independence Day 2020 live: India has the willpower to lead the world, says PM Modi

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Aug 15, 2020, 07.01 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Red Fort. Photograph: Zee News Network

Aug 15, 2020, 08.27 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Atmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India has become the mantra of the 1.3 billion Indians who he said have taken the resolve to transform the country even while facing several setbacks, including the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters.

“I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal,” PM Modi said in his speech on the 74th Independence Day.

Aug 15, 2020, 08.23 AM

An important priority of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is Aatmanirbhar agriculture and Aatmanirbhar farmer. To provide modern infrastructure to the farmers of the country, 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' of Rs 1 Lakh Crores has been created, says PM Modi
Aug 15, 2020, 08.12 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 08.10 AM

From the Indian independence movement to Coronavirus pandemic: Highlights of PM Modi's speech

  India has always believed that the entire world is one family. While we focus on economic growth and development, humanity must retain a central role in this process and our journey.
  I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal.
  After all, how long raw material from our country, finished product will continue to return to India.
  7. After all, how long raw material from our country, finished product will continue to return to India.
  I am confident that measures like opening up the SPACE sector, will generate many new employment opportunities for our youth and provide further avenues to hone their skills and potential.
  Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity, and our skills.
  10. Self-sufficient India means not only reducing imports, but also increasing our skills, our creativity, and our skills.
  11. Only a few months ago, we used to get N-95 masks, PPE kits, and ventilators from abroad. Today, in all these, India is not only fulfilling its own needs, but has also come forward to help other countries.
     

Aug 15, 2020, 08.02 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.56 AM

"We are going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them," PM Modi said.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.55 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.53 AM

Amid COVID19 pandemic 130 crore Indians took the resolve to be self-reliant and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is on the mind of India. This dream is turning into a pledge. Aatmanirbhar Bharat has become a 'mantra' for the 130 cr Indians today.
Aug 15, 2020, 07.46 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.44 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Independence Day greeting to the fellow citizens in his address. He remembered freedom fighters and all those who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. He also remembered defence forces and police.

In his address, PM Narendra Modi salutes dedication of Corona warriors for their services. "We will win the war against coronavirus," he said. This is PM Modi's seventh address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort.

Aug 15, 2020, 07.33 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.31 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Red Fort in the heart of Delhi. He was received at the Lahori gate of Red Fort by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He was then given the Guard of Honour.

Aug 15, 2020, 07.31 AM

Watch live: India celebrates 74th Independence Day

 

Aug 15, 2020, 07.26 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.22 AM

Aug 15, 2020, 07.16 AM

Nation indebted to all health professionals, salute bravehearts of Galwan Valley, says President Kovind in address to nation on eve of Independence Day

In his address to the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day, India's President Ram Nath Kovind said that the historic day will not be the same as every previous year for obvious reasons due to the pandemic.
 

Aug 15, 2020, 07.08 AM

In Pictures: Independence Day in COVID-19 times — Invites only, no school children & 6 feet distance

Aug 15, 2020, 07.05 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the 74th Independence Day at the majestic Red Fort here on Saturday. He will unfurl the national flag and deliver his seventh consecutive I-Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

Aug 15, 2020, 07.04 AM

