Income tax return date for financial year 18-19 extended to June 30, 2020

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020.

''The last date for the income tax return for the financial year 18-19 is extended to 30th June 2020. For delayed payments interest rate has been reduced from 12% to 9%,'' she said.

The finance minister also extended Aadhar-PAN linking date.

''Work is going on and we are very close to coming up with an economic package that will be announced sooner rather than later,'' she further said.

The Finance Ministery also extended the last date for March, April, May 2020 GST returns and Composition returns to June 30th, 2020.