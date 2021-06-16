How US-based 'charity' linked to Pak exploited India's COVID-19 crisis

According to Disinfolab, a US-based "charity" organisation linked to Pakistan had collected funds to help India during the coronavirus crisis, however, after collecting millions it sent "peanuts in name of help".

US based Pak-linked ‘Charity’ Orgs started collecting funds in name of helping India in Covid. After collecting millions $, sent peanuts in help! And the money looted could go to terror finance.

#CovidAidScam2021 examines this colossal loot.

(1/n)https://t.co/S7edc8OdjG — DisInfo Lab (@DisinfoLab) June 14, 2021 ×

Disinfolab claimed that the money could be diverted from terror finance into the hands of the Pakistan army including Islamists and Hamas.

The Helping India Breath campaign allegedly "stole" money in the name of helping India as the second coronavirus wave swept the country, it said.

The report alleged that people who had donated funds to such organizations during the COVID-19 crisis would have been shocked as it was likely to have been used for "fomenting protests and social disturbances" including "terror attacks".

The report said one of the "aggressive in fund collections was IMANA, which was running aid-campaign on Instagram", however when it came to transparency it would allegedly raise the "Islamophobia" issue.

Disinfolab said hundreds of fund collections were reportedly going on in India to help COVID-19 victims with several platforms being used from social media to "dedicated fund-raising platforms".

IMANA’s website reportedly went down on April 29 after the donation drive was launched on April 27 "likely due to heavy traffic".

IMANA was collecting funds directly through its website, Disinfolab informed and managed to raise Rs 8.77 crores from Instagram through #HelpIndiaBreathe campaign, it said which was followed by $298,919 being raised by the Just Giving platform.

IMANA started receiving donations at a speed of $100K per hour after reaching $100K on the second day, Disinfolab said.

According to Disinfolab, "a rough calculation of the overall amount could be anywhere between $4.12 million to $21 million" which is approximately Rs30 crores to Rs 158 crores.

The aid campaign was reportedly launched the day after US President Biden called to help India with the fund "collection drive targeting the countries where India had sent vaccine and other essential medicines during the coronavirus crisis since last year."

It was a planned operation to exploit the tragedy as an opportunity and this was not the first time such "heist" was taking place but one of the biggest till date, Disinfolab claimed.