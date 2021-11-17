'Great gesture': Indian PM lauds MoS Bhagwat Karad for helping co-passenger mid-flight

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Nov 17, 2021, 11:03 AM(IST)

MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat K. Karad, a doctor by profession, helping a fellow passenger during a flight. Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

This incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E171 from New Delhi to Mumbai. Approximately an hour after takeoff, one of the passengers, a patient of high blood pressure - identity unknown - complained of feelings of giddiness and uneasiness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised the "great gesture" of Union minister Bhagwat Karad.

In a much-lauded gesture, Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat K. Karad rushed to the aid of a co-passenger who took sick during a flight early on Monday.

Praising Karad's gesture the Indian PM tweeted "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague."

This incident took place on IndiGo flight 6E171 from New Delhi to Mumbai. Approximately an hour after takeoff, one of the passengers, a patient of high blood pressure - identity unknown - complained of feelings of giddiness and uneasiness.

Karad immediately went to help his co-passenger when the airline crew appealed for any doctor aboard for help.

Taking advantage of the aircraft's med-kit, Karad, a surgeon, administered an injection to the patient and nipped the potential medical emergency in the bud.

Later, the recovered passenger appreciated the gesture of the MoS, who is a senior BJP leader from Aurangabad.

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister and said his voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring.

"Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! Your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring," the IndiGo airlines gratefully acknowledged the good doctor's help on Tuesday.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP Vice-President, and other party leaders also praised Dr Karad for his quick response to help a fellow air passenger, with social media adulation pouring in.

