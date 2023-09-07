G20 Summit Live: Decked up India ready to host the upcoming conclave in New Delhi

Economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, among others, are some of the key topics to be discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden during their bilateral meet ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the White House said on Thursday.

Ukraine war and its impact on the low- and middle-income countries is also on the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and Joe Biden. The US president is expected to arrive in Delhi, India on Thursday evening.

When asked about the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, “I think you can expect that they will discuss the agenda for the G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities that stand before the G20, and the President’s strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping continue."