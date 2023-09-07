G20 Summit Live: Decked up India ready to host the upcoming conclave in New Delhi
India's capital New Delhi is ready to host its first-ever G20 Summit in the capital city as world leaders start assembling for the prestigious conclave. With the beautification revamp done, and a heavy convoy of security deployed across the city, the Indian establishment is turning no stone unturned to make the marquee event one of the memorable ones not only for the country but for also the guests arriving here. The summit will be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, which was recently built.
India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year, and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country. Except for Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, all the country leaders will be arriving in the national capital.
Economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities, among others, are some of the key topics to be discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Joe Biden during their bilateral meet ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the White House said on Thursday.
Ukraine war and its impact on the low- and middle-income countries is also on the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and Joe Biden. The US president is expected to arrive in Delhi, India on Thursday evening.
When asked about the agenda of bilateral between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden, National Security Council (NSC) Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said, “I think you can expect that they will discuss the agenda for the G20, particularly the economic cooperation and multilateral investment opportunities that stand before the G20, and the President’s strong desire to see multilateral development bank reform and reshaping continue."
India’s G20 presidency strives to bridge divides, dismantle barriers, and sow seeds of collaboration that nourish a world where unity prevails over discord, and where shared destiny eclipses isolation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit that will be held here on September 9-10.
Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for the G20 Summit that will be held here on September 9-10.
A Ghazipur mandi flower vendor says, “Several flowers are in demand and are being for decorative purposes during the G20 Summit. In the last 2-3 days, several customers have been purchasing flowers for Janmashtami and the upcoming G20 Summit. We are getting good work and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the vendors..."
Flower vendors in the Ghazipur mandi see a spurt in their business as people throng to purchase flowers in view of Krishna Janmashtami & the upcoming G20 Summit.
Delhi metro train services will start from 4 am from terminal stations of all lines for three days, from September 8 to 10, for the upcoming G20 summit