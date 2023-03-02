G20 Foreign Ministers Meet LIVE | Global governance has failed, says PM Modi
Story highlights
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meet kicked off in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, on March 1. The event is being attended by the likes of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Australia's Penny Wong among others. India has taken over the G20 presidency this year and is hosting the foreign ministers meet in Delhi. Earlier, a gathering of finance ministers and the Central Bank Governors of the G20 member countries in Bengaluru had failed to come up with a joint communique.
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meet kicked off in the Indian national capital, New Delhi, on March 1. The event is being attended by the likes of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Australia's Penny Wong among others. India has taken over the G20 presidency this year and is hosting the foreign ministers meet in Delhi. Earlier, a gathering of finance ministers and the Central Bank Governors of the G20 member countries in Bengaluru had failed to come up with a joint communique.
Let us remind ourselves that this grouping bears an exceptional responsibility. We first came together in the midst of a global crisis, says EAM @DrSJaishankar at G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting@Mohammed11Saleh talks to @sidhant for the latest#G20 #G20Summit #G20FMM pic.twitter.com/NPdcRBVhL2— WION (@WIONews) March 2, 2023
We all have our positions and perspectives on how geopolitical tensions should be resolved. As leading economies of world, we also have a responsibility towards those who are not in this room: PM Modi
Addressing the Opening Segment of G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. @g20org https://t.co/s73ypWruBf— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that multilateral institutions had failed to meet the world's most pressing challenges. His remarks came while opening the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi.
"The experience of the last few years -– financial crisis, climate change, pandemic, terrorism and wars -- clearly shows that global governance has failed," Modi said in a recorded statement opening the meeting.
The world looks upon G20 to ease the challenges of youth development, economic resilience, financial stability, transnational crime, terrorism, food and energy security: PM Modi
India has selected theme of one earth, one family, one future which signals need for unity a purpose and unity of action: PM Modi
G20 Foreign Ministers Meet: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the delegates.