G20 Development Ministers meet LIVE: Jaishankar addresses the delegates
G20 Development Ministers meet: India, under the G20 presidency is currently hosting a three-day meeting of development ministers of the member nations in the northern Indian city of Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that New Delhi hosted in January. Notably, the decisions taken during the Varanasi meet will contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
The meeting will have two main sessions: Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs' and Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach.
After PM Modi's opening remarks, the meeting is currently underway in Varanasi with EAM S Jaishankar chairing it.
"Gender equality and women's empowerment are critical for achieving the SDGs. In India, women are driving development and acting as agents of change through women-led initiatives," said PM Modi.
"One of the important issue before you is the growing data divide. High-quality data is critical for meaningful policy-making, efficient resource allocation, and effective public service delivery," said PM Modi.
"Our efforts must be comprehensive, inclusive, fair and sustainable. In India, we have made efforts to improve people's lives in more than 100 aspirational districts which were pockets of underdevelopment," added PM Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning addressed the meeting and called for sustainable development.
"I strongly believe that it is our collective responsibility not to led the sustainable development goals fall behind. We must ensure that no one is left behind," said PM Modi.
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is chairing the meeting, attended the delegates arriving at the venue on Monday morning.
