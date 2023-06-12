G20 Development Ministers meet LIVE: Jaishankar addresses the delegates

G20 Development Ministers meet: India, under the G20 presidency is currently hosting a three-day meeting of development ministers of the member nations in the northern Indian city of Varanasi in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The meeting follows the Voice of the Global South Summit that New Delhi hosted in January. Notably, the decisions taken during the Varanasi meet will contribute to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in September, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).



The meeting will have two main sessions: Multilateralism: Collective Actions for Accelerating Progress towards SDGs' and Green Development: A LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) Approach.