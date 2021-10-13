Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital as health deteriorates

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Oct 13, 2021, 06:57 PM(IST)

Manmohan Singh Photograph:( Getty )

Story highlights

India's former prime minister Manmohan Singh was admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital

India's former PM Manmohan Singh was admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Wednesday evening after reportedly complaining of chest congestion.

Manmohan Singh, 89, was India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014. 

Singh has reportedly been admitted in the cardiology department at AIIMS hospital.

The former prime minister was detected with the virus in April and had recovered.

(Developing)

(With inputs from Agencies)

 

