Five bodies recovered after chopper carrying India's CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

Five bodies were recovered and three injured people were rescued after an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat crashed in the Coonoor area of the Southern State of Tamil Nadu, today.

According to ANI news agency, the bodies retrieved from the crash site (between Coimbatore and Sulur, where a military chopper crashed) have been transported to the Military Hospital in Wellington, Tamil Nadu.

The Indian Air Force said in the statement that an inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the mishap.



Click here for the LIVE updates:

The Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu was carrying CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff, and several family members.

From surrounding bases, search and rescue activities were initiated.

According to the sources, on board the chopper were 14 individuals, including Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, his Defence Assistant, security commandos, and IAF pilots.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. pic.twitter.com/cnKn7RNFeR — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021 ×

According to the sources, local military officers arrived at the scene and were informed that two bodies had been transferred to a local hospital with 80 percent burns.Only a few bodies may be seen downhill in the accident area.Efforts are being made to recover the bodies and verify their identities.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021 ×

(With inputs from agencies)