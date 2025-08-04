Fingerprints, candy wrappers and voter IDs: How probe exposed Pahalgam attackers’ Pakistan link

Security agencies have conclusively established that the three terrorists killed in the Dachigam forest encounter on July 28, 2025, were Pakistani nationals. According to report in news agency PTI, investigators say biometric data, official documents issued by the Government of Pakistan, and other material evidence leave “no room for doubt” about their identity and role in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 people dead.

The three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists— identified as Suleman Shah alias Faizal Jatt (A-category terrorist, lead shooter and mastermind), Abu Hamza alias Afghan (A-grade commander, second gunman), and Yasir alias Jibran (A-grade commander, third shooter) — were killed in ‘Operation Mahadev’ on the outskirts of Srinagar. They had been hiding in the Dachigam–Harwan forest belt since the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

Pakistani voter slips from the Election Commission of Pakistan, recovered from Shah and Hamza, matched voter rolls from Lahore (NA-125) and Gujranwala (NA-79). A micro-SD card from a damaged satellite phone contained Smart-ID data — fingerprints, facial scans, and family trees — verifying addresses in Changa Manga (Kasur district) and Koiyan village near Rawalakot, PoK.

Ballistics linked AK-103 rifles seized in the July 28 encounter to cartridge casings from the April 22 attack site. DNA from clothing at the scene matched the terrorists who were killed. Besides this, wrappers of Karachi-manufactured ‘CandyLand’ and ‘ChocoMax’ chocolates, traced to a May 2024 consignment sent to Muzaffarabad, PoK.

“For the first time, we have government-issued Pakistani documents that prove the nationality of the Pahalgam attackers beyond doubt,” a senior official said. Intelligence suggests the trio infiltrated India through the Gurez sector in May 2022. They took shelter near Baisaran’s Hill Park on April 21, aided by two detained locals, Parvaiz and Bashir Ahmad Jothar, before terror attack on April 22. GPS data from a Garmin device matched eyewitness accounts of firing positions. After the attack, the group fled into the Dachigam forest. For three months, a Huawei satellite phone (IMEI 86761204-XXXXXX) they carried pinged the Inmarsat-4 F1 satellite nightly, allowing security forces to narrow their hideout to a four-square-kilometer zone in Harwan.