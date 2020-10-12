Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces steps to boost consumer demand

India's finance minister on Monday announced steps to stimulate consumer demand including advance payment of a part of the wages of federal government employees for spending during the festival season, part of efforts to bolster the pandemic-hit economy.

In a bid to stimulate demand in the economy, the government announced giving out cash vouchers to central government employees this year in lieu of leave travel concession (LTC) fare which could be spent only on buying non-food GST-rated items.

The government will also allow its employees to spend travel allowances that are an income-tax-exempt part of their salaries on goods and services, Nirmala Sitharaman told a news briefing.

"This is expected to create a consumer demand of about 280 billion rupees ($3.83 billion)," she said.

She also announced a Rs 12,000 crore interest-free 50-year loan to states for spending on capital projects in a bid to boost economy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, which imposed a tough lockdown to stem the spread of the coronavirus in March, is pushing ahead with a full opening to try to boost the economy ahead of the usually high-spending festival season.