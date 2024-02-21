Live Now
Farmers' protest news LIVE: Centre ready to discuss MSP, stubble issue, says union minister
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: The protesting farmers are gearing up to enter the capital city of New Delhi after the fourth round of talks with the government yielded no results. The farmers have urged the prime minister to come and meet the protesters to chalk out an agreement regarding the Minimum Support Price (MSP)
Farmers' protest LIVE updates: At the Shambhu border between Punjab and Haryana, as well as other checkpoints, several administrative measures, including concrete barriers, barbed wires, and large shipping containers have been put up to stop the farmers.
Police have affixed cemented nail strips on the highway to impede the movement of tractors and other vehicles used by the farmers. In response, the protesting farmers have improvised a makeshift "tank" to counteract these measures and continue their 'Dilli Chalo' march.
