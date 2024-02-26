Farmers' protest LIVE: Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of tractor march
In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads as farmers in India continue to press Centre for their demands to be fulfilled.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We had gone to Chandigarh for a meeting of Sanyukt Morcha. We have formed a 6-member committee. It has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha...If any organisation wants to join the Sanyukt Morcha, it can have a dialogue with the committee..."
"The policy of the WTO is very bad for farmers. The WTO does not give rights to the farmers, the way they do it. Now that America is giving a subsidy of USD 8500 annually to its farmers in the green box, our subsidy is Rs 258 now. Look, there can be no competition between the two. The Government should take India out of the WTO; unless you take it out, this thing is not going to happen," Pandher said.
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government would listen to us and not forget the farmers..."
#WATCH | Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait says, "...A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government… https://t.co/rZphUPZTMY pic.twitter.com/zvgI36ODWu— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024
#WATCH | Gautam Buddh Nagar: Tractor march by farmers near Yamuna Expressway. pic.twitter.com/OjGCVpFg7m— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024
The Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.
The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.
VIDEO | Farmers' protest: “We (farmers) have not received a message (from the government) yet. The path to having a dialogue is always open. We are protesting here to have a conversation. So, whenever there will be one, we will attend the meeting,” says a farmer leader during a… pic.twitter.com/T5MgpfRAJy— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 26, 2024
#WATCH | Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher says, "Today, is the 13th day of the morchas at Shambhu and Khanauri. Today, we will have a convention on both borders as there will be a discussion on WTO. We have demanded that the farming sector should be taken out of WTO...We will… pic.twitter.com/Zm1GTAWZ1g— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024