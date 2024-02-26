Farmers' protest LIVE: Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of tractor march

The Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.