Farmers' protest LIVE: Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of tractor march

New Delhi, IndiaUpdated: Feb 26, 2024, 12:40 PM IST
Farmers' protest LIVE Photograph:(Agencies)
Story highlights

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher stated that on Feb 26, over 20ft tall effigies will be burned at both borders. Then on Feb 27 and 28 discussions will be held and the next steps will be decided and announced on Feb 29.

In view of the tractor march in Noida by farmers affiliated with Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Tikait and BKU Lokshakti, the Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads as farmers in India continue to press Centre for their demands to be fulfilled.

26 Feb 2024, 12:39 PM (IST)
'We have formed a 6-member committee,' says Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "We had gone to Chandigarh for a meeting of Sanyukt Morcha. We have formed a 6-member committee. It has been formed to hold dialogues with all the farmer organisations that are separate from Sanyukt Morcha...If any organisation wants to join the Sanyukt Morcha, it can have a dialogue with the committee..."

26 Feb 2024, 12:34 PM (IST)
WTO subsidy policy bad for farmers, says leader Sarwan Singh Pandher ahead of nationwide tractor march

"The policy of the WTO is very bad for farmers. The WTO does not give rights to the farmers, the way they do it. Now that America is giving a subsidy of USD 8500 annually to its farmers in the green box, our subsidy is Rs 258 now. Look, there can be no competition between the two. The Government should take India out of the WTO; unless you take it out, this thing is not going to happen," Pandher said.

26 Feb 2024, 12:28 PM (IST)
'Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi', says Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, "A program to take out a 'Tractor chain' has been decided. Tractors will be parked on the highway that leads to Delhi, especially the divider highway...It was decided to register a different kind of protest so that the government would listen to us and not forget the farmers..."

26 Feb 2024, 12:26 PM (IST)
WATCH | Tractor march by farmers near Yamuna Expressway.
26 Feb 2024, 12:26 PM (IST)
Noida Police issue traffic advisory ahead of farmers' tractor march

The Noida police issued a traffic advisory on Monday morning urging commuters heading to Delhi to use the metro instead of taking roads.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar Police stated that they will conduct thorough checks and erect barriers along all borders from Gautam Buddha Nagar to Delhi, which will likely lead to traffic snarls on routes from Gautam Buddha Nagar to the Delhi border and Yamuna Expressway, including Luharli Toll Plaza. The traffic advisory from Noida police mentioned that emergencies will prompt traffic diversions as necessary.

26 Feb 2024, 11:47 AM (IST)
'The path to having a dialogue is always open', says farmer leader at Shambhu border
26 Feb 2024, 11:46 AM (IST)
'Will burn effigy of WTO today': Farmer leader Sarwan Pandher said
