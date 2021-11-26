‘Even after 13 years’: India summons Pak diplomat over delay in justice for 26/11 victims

On the 13th anniversary of the dastardly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, India summoned a senior diplomat of the Pakistani High Commission asked Islamabad to ensure expeditious trial in the case.

Around 166 people, including 25 foreigners, died in the dastardly 2008 deadly terror attack carried out by 10 Pakistani militants associated with the terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba between November 26 and November 29.

In a note verbale handed over to the diplomat, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asked Pakistan to abide by its commitment to not allow territories under its control for terrorism against India.

“It is a matter of deep anguish that even after 13 years of this heinous terror attack, the families of 166 victims from 15 countries across the globe still await closure, with Pakistan showing little sincerity in bringing the perpetrators to justice," it said in a statement.

The MEA asserted that the terror attack was planned, executed and launched from Pakistan’s territory.

The world stands united in remembering the victims and seeking justice.

“We once again call on the government of Pakistan to give up double standards and to expeditiously bring the perpetrators of the horrific attack to justice,” it said.

“This is not just a matter of Pakistan's accountability to the families of the innocent victims who fell to terrorists, but also an international obligation,” the MEA added.

It said India will continue to make every effort to seek justice for the families of the "victims and the martyrs" of the attack.

"On the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks, the government and people of India somberly remember the victims of this dastardly attack and the valiant security personnel who laid down their lives to protect ours," the MEA said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims, saying that India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack.

“I pay homage to all those who died in the Mumbai attack. Many brave police personnel were also martyred in the strike. I also pay homage to them. India cannot forget the wounds of the Mumbai attack. Today's India is combating terrorism with a new policy and new ways,” the prime minister said.

World leaders also paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.

United States Secretary Antony Blinken remembered the victims, including six Americans, and said it is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice

“Thirteen years have passed since the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. On today’s anniversary, we remember the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars. It is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice,” he tweeted.

Thirteen years have passed since the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. On today's anniversary, we remember the victims, including six Americans, and the resiliency of Mumbaikars. It is long overdue for the perpetrators to face justice.

Israeli Ambassador to India Naor Gilon on Friday paid homage to those who lost their lives 13 years ago.

“Today India and Israel are joining in commemorating the terrible terror attack 13 years ago in Mumbai which targeted both Indian, Jews Israeli and international people. There are several commemorating ceremonies between India and Israel. We are united in mourning the terror attack and fight against terrorism,” Gilon said in a statement.

France also paid respects to victims of the terrorist attack.

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain tweeted, “France honours the memory of the victims of these despicable attacks. France and India stand together in solidarity and determination against terrorism in all its forms.”

