Dry run for Covid vaccination across India begins today

A dry run to assess preparedness to roll out the Covid vaccination drive will be conducted across India on Saturday.

The activity is set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre had said on Thursday.

Three sites across the national capital have been selected, while seven districts have been shortlisted in Chhattisgarh.

District hospital, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs) have been selected as centres for the exercise which will start from 10 am onwards.

A video conference was held under the chairmanship of the Delhi health secretary on Friday for conducting a dry run for COVID vaccination at three selected sites, one each in Central District, Shahdara District and South West district, according to the latest health bulletin.

From installing freezers to setting up cold chain equipment, arrangements are being made at a Delhi government hospital here for storing the vaccine, whenever it arrives.

The Delhi government is fully prepared to receive, store and administer COVID-19 vaccine to 51 lakh priority category persons in the city in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said on December 24.

These people include healthcare workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 and those below 50 years but with co-morbidities.

Once the vaccine is available, 2.53 lakh health care personnel will be administered it in the first phase of roll out.

In Pune, a total of 17 registered beneficiaries would undergo the mock drill at three health care centres in Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad.

The Punjab government will conduct the drive in Patiala on January 2 and 3.

The first dry run in Gujarat was successfully held on December 28 and 29. The new dry run will be conducted in the districts of Dahod, Bhavnagar, Valsad and Anand, said state Commissioner of Health Jai Prakash Shivahare.