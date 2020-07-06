Doval, Chinese foreign minister Wang Xi agreed to complete disengagement process along LAC, says MEA

India's ministry of external affairs(MEA) said that NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi had a "frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas".

The MEA said Doval and Wang Yi agreed that both sides should complete the ongoing "disengagement process along the LAC expeditiously". "The two sides should also ensure a phased and stepwise de-escalation in the India-China border areas," it said.

India and Chinese troops had clashed on June 15 at Galwan Valley along the LAC leading to heightened tensions between the two countries. However, since then core commanders of the two sides have met and also the secretary-level talks were held over a video link in an attempt to calm down the situation.

India's MEA said that it was also agreed that "NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi will continue their conversations to ensure full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols."

"They reaffirmed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter the status quo and work together to avoid any incident in the future that could disturb peace and tranquillity in border areas," the MEA asserted.

Meanwhile, reports said that the Chinee Army has been removing tents and moving back from some areas of the Galwan Valley as troops from both sides look to disengage. The Chinese Army is also reportedly pulling back from the Gogra Hot Spring area.

The development comes nearly a month after India and Chinese troops clashed at Glawan Valley leading to the death of 20 Indian soldiers. The Chinese foreign ministry has refused to reveal its casualty figures even the state-run Global Times had said that PLA had suffered casualties as well.