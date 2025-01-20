Don’t get played: Easy ways to prevent digital arrest scams in India
Produced by: Prapti Kumar
Produced by: Prapti Kumar
Digital arrest is a scam where criminals pretend to be police or government officials, using fake calls to scare victims into paying money.
They create urgency with threats, demanding bank transfers or digital wallet payments. Key traits include fake video or audio calls, pressure to act quickly, and monetary demands.
High-profile cases include a Bengaluru engineer losing ₹11.8 crore and a Delhi woman coerced into transferring ₹30 lakh. Stay alert, stay safe!
Over ₹1,200 million between January and April alone. With 740,000+ cybercrime cases reported, victims range from everyday people to big business figures.
Tech-savvy scammers use deepfakes, AI, and fake documents to impersonate officials. They even track locations to scare victims into compliance. This works because many people lack cybersecurity knowledge, especially in rural areas, and there's not enough government-led education.
In Bengaluru, an engineer lost ₹11.8 crore, a woman in Delhi was forced to transfer ₹30 lakh, and an IIT Bombay student lost $8,000. Victims face major financial losses and are left with psychological stress from the threats and pressure.
No government agency will threaten or demand money over the phone. Always verify calls by confirming the caller’s identity through official channels. Scammers often create a sense of urgency, so it’s crucial to stay calm and think critically before taking action. Additionally, using cyber tools like spam filters and blocking suspicious numbers can help protect you from these scams.
Dial 1930 within 15-20 minutes to stop any transfers. File a complaint with your local cybercrime office or the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (cybercrime.gov.in). Contact your bank immediately to freeze your account and prevent further loss. If needed, seek legal help to understand your rights and next steps.
The government can help by running awareness campaigns and improving cyber laws and punishments. The public should report scams to cybercrime portals and spread awareness in their communities to keep others safe.
{{ primary_category.name }}