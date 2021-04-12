Didi clean-bowled, BJP has scored century in Bengal's 4 phases: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the people of West Bengal have cleaned bowled TMC and hit so many fours and sixes that BJP has already scored a century of seats in the last four phases of the Assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Bardhaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I am surprised from where she gets so much bitterness. Didi`s anger, bitterness, and frustration have been increasing. This is because people have cleaned the TMC in the last four phases. The people of Bengal have hit so many fours and sixes in these phases that BJP has already scored a century."

"Those who wanted to play 'khela' with you, people have now played `khela` with them. Didi has been cleaned bowled by the people of Nandigram and Bengal. The people of Bengal failed the plan of Didi.

She was preparing to hand over the captaincy of the party to Bhaipo (nephew), but the public caught her `khela` in time," said Prime Minister Modi.

Referring to the Congress and the Left regime in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said, "Didi`s entire team has been asked to go out of the field by the people of Bengal. She knows once Congress and Left went out of Bengal, they never came back. Didi once you go, will never come back again. TMC is going to lose."Polling for the first four phases has been concluded in West Bengal.

The fifth and sixth phases of the ongoing elections will take place on April 17 and April 22. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.